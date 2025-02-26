We’re Celebrating the Classics

The Cascade Chorale invites you to a spellbinding classic journey designed to delight and inspire. Join us on March 15 and 16 as we bring together the legacy of some of history’s most celebrated composers, performed with passion and precision!

The Cascade Chorale (that’s Chorale like “corral” not choral like “coral”) is the flagship chorus of the Central Oregon Community that takes community to heart in their concerts. Experience the magic of Mozart, Vivaldi, Beethoven, and Schubert as the Cascade Chorale embarks on a classic journey with the Dove String Quartet and Calah McDuffie on harpsichord. This event promises a captivating musical experience that celebrates the foundation of classical music and its lasting impact on contemporary artistry.

This concert is your opportunity to immerse yourself in joyous music that forms the foundations of today’s compositions. Join the experience on Saturday March 15 at 7pm and Sunday March 16 at 4pm at the Bend Nazarene Church, 1270 NE 27th Street. The performance is free to the public with donations gratefully accepted to further the Chorale’s mission to bring great musical experiences to the Central Oregon Community.

The Cascade Chorale Association (CCA) is a 501(c)3 organization which provides financial and organizational support to the Cascade Chorale and Jazz Central. CCA’s mission is to make vocal music accessible to everyone in the Central Oregon community. COCC provides important support in terms of our director and rehearsal space, but our concerts are an enormous logistical and financial undertaking. In spite of costs that include hiring supporting musicians and renting venues, in 2012, the CCA stopped charging admission to our concert-goers for the March and May concerts. We now rely solely on donations to fund most of our operations. Your tax deductible donation or sponsorship will help us continue to bring beautiful choral music to Central Oregon. For more information on sponsorships and other ways to support the Cascade Chorale, please contact us at cascadechorale@gmail.com or visit cascadechorale.org. The Cascade Chorale Association appreciates your attendance and financial support.

Saturday, March 15 @ 7pm

Sunday, March 16 @ 4pm

Bend Nazarene Church, 1270 NE 27th St.

Tickets: Admission is Free, Donations Gratefully Accepted

cascadechorale.org