What’s New at Scalehouse? Well, We Moved!

(Photo | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

We celebrated our last show in the Liberty Theater with Bill Hoppe’s Gradients & Gatherings and moved out of our beloved Wall Street space to our NEW HOME! Scalehouse Collaborative for Arts and the Scalehouse Gallery (formerly At Liberty Arts Collaborative) are now located in the Franklin Crossing building on the Tin Pan Alley side. We are thrilled to join Bend’s creative district with BendFilm’s Tin Pan Theater, San Simon, The Wine Shop and the Tin Pan Alley Art Collection. Stay tuned for the opening date.

Bend Design Week: Two Weeks Away

Speaker Highlight: Jen Wick and Precious Bugarin

Register Here: scalehouse.org/benddesign

You Belong Here: Imposter Syndrome and Creating a Culture of Belonging

Imposter syndrome is the feeling that you’re not good enough, undeserving of your success or that people will discover that you’re a big fraud. Perhaps you feel you have to fake it until you make it. Maybe you feel unworthy of the position you’re in or afraid to move forward into a new one.

In this workshop, Precious and Jen will lead you through conversations and creative exercises to explore imposter syndrome and its effects on your creative life. With new insight, you can deeply believe in your value and better advocate for yourself (and others!) at work and in life. We want you to unplug from the dominant culture narrative that you need to be perfect or be like anyone else in order to grow, learn, thrive and belong.

Speaker presentations, panels and Q+A sessions will be accessible for 30 days following Bend Design Week.

Scalehouse Voices: Featuring Rachel Wolf

We are excited to present Rachel Wolf. Wolf specializes in camera-less photography, alternative/antique processes and immersive environments through light-based installations. She is a professor and speaker in the field of photography.

Wolf has exhibited her work internationally, including; New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Seattle, Portland and Germany. Recently her work was acquired into the City of Portland’s public art collection, she was the Artist in Residence at Rose Villa in Milwaukee, Oregon and completed a commission for Caldera Arts in Sisters. Wolf is a founding member of FO(u)RT Collective, a multi-disciplinary arts collective that creates/curates exhibitions and events. Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, Wolf earned her BA from Hampshire College and her MFA from Pacific Northwest College of Art. Wolf can be found in her darkroom in Portland.

Donations

At Scalehouse, your donation has real impact — it directly supports year-round events, keeps our programs accessible and allows us to present exhibitions by creative thinkers and artists representing new ideas from a broad range of identities. Join Us.

Donate Here: scalehouse.org/support

scalehouse.org