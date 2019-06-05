3rd Annual Super Fight Mic Ready to Crown Winner

(Photo | Pixabay)

Ipockolyptic Productions (IP) brought back the popular comedy competition, Super Fight Mic. The entire series is five months long with a series of qualifying rounds before the final round. The Finale Round will be at Craft Kitchen and Brewery on Saturday, June 22.

Ben Moore, a comedian from Bend, was the first qualifier in January. This is Ben’s second year qualifying for the final round. Dawn Oakes, from Eugene, one the second round. She is a new comic who is gaining a lot of steam in the Northwest. Sam Hochhalter, from San Francisco, qualified in the third round. He was visiting the area and just stumbled into the event. Luke Miller, a prominent comic from Eugene, cinched the final qualifying spot in May. This is the first year the even has gotten regional attention.

The qualifying rounds are judged by the audience cheers and claps. The final round is judged by a panel that includes the title sponsors of the event and local comedians. Chuck Bronson, the 2018 winner, will be both a judge and a performer. Nick Alias, DJ for Kurt 93.7 is also slated to judge.

The Ultimate Winner of Super Fight Mic will get win $200, a headshot package from Rhiannon Wescott Photography and digital marketing training from the First Click. The winner will get a real leg up in pursuing road work and submitting to comedy festivals throughout the nation.

Katy Ipock, the Owner of Ipockolyptic Productions and host of the show said, “Super Fight Mic has become a yearly tradition in Central Oregon. It’s a celebration of all the amazing talent we have in Bend, and now all over the West Coast!”

Ipockolyptic Productions has been producing shows for two years. Their shows at Craft Kitchen and Brewery have becoming very popular and usually sell out. IP, as the owner abbreviates it at times, also brings headlining comics from all over the northwest to perform at Craft and The Capitol.

Tickets for the final round of Super Fight Mic are currently listed at bendticket.com for $10 plus fees.