“Know Timber” this November with Deschutes Public Library

Oregon’s forestry and logging industry looked a lot different 100 years ago. Discover this history juxtaposed with modern conservation efforts as Deschutes Public Library presents “Know Timber” in November. Learn about contributions to Oregon’s logging history by African and Chinese Americans. Tap your feet to the melody of logging ballads. Discover the most famous Northwest Coast artistic creation — the totem pole — through an art historian. Hear from experts in their fields on photographing the evolving Cascade landscape, identifying Ponderosa among their coniferous cousins and spying the many species that use snag habitat.

All programs are free and open to the public. Wearing a face mask is required at all library programs and events. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Maxville Timber Culture: Past, Present and Future* — Thursday, November 4 • 6pm | Live online

While the town has long since disappeared, the Maxville story is still unfolding. Gwen Trice provides an overview of her work preserving the heritage of Maxville and the African American contributions to the logging industry. Registration required.

Chinese Americans in the Woods* — Tuesday, November 9 • 6pm | Live online

Attracted to the American West for first mining and then railroad construction, several thousand Chinese Americans found work as lumberjacks. Sue Fawn Chung, Ph.D., tells the forgotten story of Chinese American experiences in western lumber camps. Registration required.

Ponderosa Pines* – Wednesday, November 10 • 6pm | Redmond Library; Saturday, November 20 • 6pm | Live online

Central Oregon has an extensive history with forestry. Learn to differentiate native coniferous trees, use tree rings to investigate history and identify old growth pines in Central Oregon with Dr. Rebecca Franklin, Program Director of Forest Resources Technology at COCC. Registration required.

Your Deschutes National Forest: More Than Timber — Thursday, November 11 • 4pm | Pre-recorded

Explore the origin of the Deschutes National Forest along with key roles and contributions presented by Les Joslin, wilderness educator and local author.

Northwest Logging & Sawmill Songs — Friday, November 12 • 6pm | Pre-recorded

The logging and sawmill industries shaped the Pacific Northwest. Musician and educator Joe Seamons is dedicated to helping people connect with their heritage through music and the art of storytelling.

Cavity-Nesting Birds and Snag Habitat* — Monday, November 15 • 6pm | Live online

Snags, or standing dead trees, are incredibly important structures that provide habitat for nearly 100 different species in Oregon, including 39 different cavity-nesting birds. Hear the latest research from Amy Barry upon conducting wildlife surveys for various organizations across the Northwest. Registration required.

Through the Lens of Time* — Tuesday, November 16 • 6pm | Live online

To coin the timeless phrase, “A picture is worth 1,000 words.” Explore changing forests through the photography of John F. Marshall, photographer and landscape ecology enthusiast, by observing fire lookouts throughout Oregon and Washington. Registration required.

Owls of the Forest* — Wednesday, November 17 • 12pm | Live online; Thursday, November 18 • 5:30pm | Sisters Library

Discover the denizens of the dark—owls—that prowl our local forests. Learn about their natural history and dependency on forested and open habitats with Damian Fagan, naturalist and freelance writer. Registration required.

The Story of the Gray Fox* — Saturday, November 20 | Teen Grab & Go Kits

Meet Gert, the High Desert Museum’s Gray Fox. In this two-part program, watch an online video to learn interesting facts about gray foxes, then pick up a program kit featuring activities and materials to complement the video. Registration required to reserve a kit. Supplies limited; one kit per customer.

Axe Throwing at Unofficial Logging Co.* — Tuesday, November 23 • 4pm | Unofficial Logging Co.

Aim for the bullseye, yell “timber,” and let the axe do the rest. Find your mark at Deschutes County’s only axe throwing venue. *Registration required and space is limited.

Totem Poles: The Past and the Present* — Tuesday, November 30 • 6pm | Pre-recorded

Destroyed, stolen and appropriated through colonization, hear how 20th century Northwest Coast Indigenous people are now reappropriating their artistry into symbols of Native sovereignty. *Registration required.

