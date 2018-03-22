4 Ways To Put Yourself In The Creative Mood

If you are a creative person that doesn’t mean you’re creative all day every day. Sometimes you’ll find that you’re lacking in inspiration and that any artistic endeavors you attempt just don’t come out quite right. If you can spare the time to wait it out until the muse strikes again, that’s fine, but if you’re in a creative job and you need to get some ideas in order to get paid, you’ll need to do something about it. Here are some great ways to put yourself in the creative mood.

Give Yourself Some Space

When you need to get creative again, one of the best ways to get started is to give yourself some space. Isolate yourself from everyone and anyone. You only need a little while – anything from 30 minutes to a few hours – and that should be enough to kickstart your brain.

Go somewhere where you won’t be disturbed if you possibly can and just sit or lie still with your eyes closed. Concentrate on your breathing and drift away. When you ‘wake up’ and come back to real life, your brain should be less fuzzy and full of ideas will hopefully start flowing. Additionally, you should go for long walks and let your brain think.

Do Something Different

If you’re truly blocked creatively, then doing something completely different can help immensely. Find something to do that will stop you from thinking too much about the task you’re trying to accomplish as you don’t want to overthink things and it’s best to come to the problem with a fresh perspective when you’re ready.

If you want to try something that will really take your mind off the issue you’re having creatively, then an Evansville Escape Room could be perfect. You’ll need to put your mind to work solving puzzles to escape from a locked room in a specific timeframe so you won’t have time to worry about anything else. The same is true for a class where you’re learning a new language or you’re exercising. When you finish and come back to the art, you were trying to create you should feel refreshed and re-energized and have some great ideas flowing.

Have Lots Of Ideas

Just because you’ve come up with an idea that doesn’t mean you have to try it. If you do try it, it doesn’t mean you have to stick with it. If it’s really not working, then put it to one side. Maybe you’ll come back to it later, maybe you won’t. The point is, if you keep trying to make an idea work that just isn’t for whatever reason, your creativity is bound to get blocked. This is your subconscious telling you that there is no point in continuing in this particular project at this particular time. Start something new, and it’s likely the ideas will come more quickly.

Give Yourself Time

Look at your schedule or diary – when do you need to come up with an idea by? That’s your deadline, and you don’t really need to worry about things until then. That’s not to say don’t think about it, but if you’re a little while away from the due date, then you can afford yourself a little more space to think. Worrying about coming up with an idea can make those ideas hard to come by.