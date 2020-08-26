Notice Anything New About Our Poster?! Yes, the Dates!

BendFilm announced plans to host the 17th annual BendFilm Festival with a reimagined format to engage at-home and in-person audiences with a longer viewing window, drive-in screenings and more chances to celebrate the power of independent film. One thing that will remain the same is BendFilm’s filmmaker-focused efforts. BendFilm will award over $12,000 in prizes directly to independent filmmakers, facilitate mentor sessions between emerging directors and established artists, honor an Indie Woman of the Year, expand the First Features Program and offer workshops from industry-leading craftspeople. Additionally, BendFilm will offer $5,000 in grant money to a BIPOC filmmaker and the application for projects for consideration is being launched this week.

Todd Looby, BendFilm Executive Director, said, “Over the past few months, we have been focusing almost entirely on how to jumpstart long-planned, but deferred ideas to expand our programs to meet film lovers searching for community where ever they are and break down any spatial or socioeconomic barriers there are to great cultural programming. We have successfully built online programs, outdoor screenings and drive-ins and we are excited to apply what we learned to this year’s Festival — providing our enthusiastic fans what they expect each October and welcoming new audiences to the best independent cinema available anywhere. Now more than ever we need occasions to escape, explore and connect through the power of film.”

More Festival details on our blog.



New Virtual Fest Pass

Our passion for indie film runs deep and recent events have made us reimagine the ways we gather around film. In that spirit we are thrilled to add new ways audiences can join us for the 2020 BendFilm Festival.

NEW VIRTUAL PASS: As many BendFilm and Tin Pan fans have seen, we now have a great platform for streaming the best independent content, right from our own site to your TV. We will continue to use Eventive and are adding a new virtual/streaming-only pass for those who want to participate but do so from home. We will offer ways for audiences to stream filmmaker discussions, films and more. The pass is $100 per household with access to a wide variety of festival films and experiences.

FLASH SALE! For one week we are running a sale on the virtual pass. Buy before August 27 for ten percent off your virtual pass which unlocks all the virtual titles and conversations available to stream from home.

Get your virtual pass here: bendfilm.org/2020-bendfilm-festival.

BendFilm Pop-Up Drive-In

We have fondly named this season the SUMMER OF DRIVE INS and love seeing you all each week at the lot. If you haven’t caught a drive in yet you are in for a treat! Check out the line up below. You really can’t go wrong with either of these remaining films. And the good news is that we are extending the drive-in into September. Stay tuned for the announcement of more films and fun.

Upcoming BendFilm Pop-Up Drive-In screenings:

The Art of Flight directed by Curt Morgan

Friday August 28

Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story directed by Patrick Creadon

Saturday August 29

LOCATION: The drive-in is hosted at the corner of Shevlin-Hixon and Columbia near the Deschutes Brewery Warehouse. Gates will open at 7pm and films will start just after dusk or roughly 8:30pm.

SAFETY NOTE: While the screenings are outdoors, BendFilm kindly requests that all guests continue to practice responsible physical distancing and stay in or next to your car during the film. Masks are required if you need to exit your seat or car.

AMENITIES: Dumpcity Dumplings, Bend Pizza Cart, Famous Kettle Corn.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased on BendTicket.com.

The 2020 BendFilm Pop-Up Drive-In Series is presented in collaboration with Lay It Out Events and Deschutes Brewery, Presenting Sponsor Director’s Mortgage, Hydroflask, Combined Communications, Garner Group, Home Systems Solutions, Peak Transportation, Sounds Fast, Subaru of Bend and Top Shelf Medicine.

Get tickets here: bendticket.com/107826594/bendfilm-pop-up-drive-in.

Outdoor Screenings In Tin Pan Alley

Don’t let summer pass by without seeing a film under the stars in the breezy and cozy Tin Pan Alley! We are showing movies four nights a week and serving up drinks and laughs at the same time:

Mondays — Music films (line up below)

Wednesday — Westerns

Thursday — Classic Horror

Saturday — Silent Films

Coming Monday Movie (stay tuned for some encores!):

Almost Famous directed by Cameron Crowe

Monday, August 31

LOGISTICS: The screening will take place outside Tin Pan Alley on a pop up screen. Bistro tables are set up and available on a first come, first served basis. Drinks are available for purchase from Tin Pan or San Simon’s outside bar.

TICKETS: No tickets are sold, but a $7 donation is requested on-site to help cover the cost of the film license. Space is limited. Come early!

SAFETY NOTE: Masks are required at our events. Even though these are outdoor screenings and the tables are spaced appropriately, we require that all guests follow State of Oregon mask requirements.

Water For Warm Springs

As many of you know, Warm Springs has been experiencing a water crisis and many still do not have access to clean water. We ask you to come together to help our neighbors on whose traditional lands we reside. BendFilm is supporting the great efforts of The MRG Foundation’s Chuush Fund, Riccardo Waites of COBLA and Stewart Fritchman of Belatazza who support the collection and delivery of the water to Warm Springs.

There comes a time when we all need to lift each other up and we hope you will consider dropping water off to Belatazza so they can take another large donation to Warm Springs.

Private Rentals in Bend’s Living Room

BFFs, breakfast club, pickleball partners?

Round up friends or family members for a private screening at the Tin Pan! With our new capacity limits, our screenings are cozier and more intimate than ever making it the perfect gathering space for a small group.

If there is a specific screening and time slot you want to reserve for your group email tinpaninfo@bendfilm.org and we can help you with a group reservation.

Thank you, BendFilm sponsors, grantors, members and volunteers. You make all of this possible!

bendfilm.org