5 Creative Feature Wall Ideas for Your Home

Your home can seem dull if you are surrounded by plain white walls, so it is essential to find ways to introduce more color and life into your space. A lot of people assume that the best way to do that is to paint all the walls in a pastel shade, or to add wallpaper to a few walls to bring in some subtle pattern to your internal décor. While these are not bad ideas, there are ways which you can be a lot more creative with your decoration. Feature walls, for example, are a great way to add some bold design to your home, providing each room with a focal point without being too overbearing. Here are 5 innovative, do-it-yourself ideas that would allow you to get creative and design your own feature wall.

Themed Walls

Themed walls can be a fun way to show off something you love. Your theme could be something subtle, such as a love of a specific color, or perhaps a liking of natural settings such as the beach or forest. On the other hand, you could also go bold and bring out the fiction obsessed fan within yourself by doing a tribute to your favorite book, film, television program or music group. One way to do this would be to paint a wall mural in homage to your chosen theme. If you really want to make your design stand out and add more depth, you could even make the design more dimensional by hanging cardboard cutouts of your favorite characters.

Wallpaper collage

One colorful and inexpensive way to create an eye-grabbing feature wall is to create a wallpaper collage. This is a really simple but effective process, and it means that you will no longer have to struggle to choose between your favorite wallpapers. You can simply paste free wallpaper samples to your wall in whatever layout works best for you. Choose different designs which compliment each other to create a more cohesive color scheme.

Wall hanging

Wall hangings provide a cheap and cheerful way to jazz up even the plainest of walls. Beaded or woven wall hangings can come in a range of vibrant colors and patterns, and you can buy them from most home stores. Alternatively, you could make them yourself to ensure you get exactly the design that you had envisioned.

Gallery Wall

Gallery walls can consist of whatever interests you. The most important thing is to vary sizes of different shapes and plan your layout in advance. There are a lot of different wall gallery ideas you could choose from, such as hanging items like clocks, artwork, plates or record albums.

Textured walls

Textured walls can appear oppressive if included on every wall in a room, but they make wonderful feature walls. You can experiment with different materials, such as tile, slate, wood, brick or stone. These are especially effective in hallways or the walls above fireplaces, and can also help to hide any visible wall imperfections.

Don’t be afraid to be bold with your designs and fully express yourself within your décor.