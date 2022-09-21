Lecture in Sisters on September 29 — Coexistence & Regeneration: Rethinking Fire

(Art | Courtesy of The Roundhouse Foundation)

Announcing the final installment of the 2022 Coexistence and Regeneration Lecture Series, presented by Pine Meadow Ranch for Arts and Agriculture and The Roundhouse Foundation, Coexistence and Regeneration: Rethinking Fire. Speakers will share the transformative, regenerative and collaborative forces at play in today’s environment, specifically surrounding wildfire.

Lectures include: “Rubbing Shoulders with Burnt Trees” by Ken van Rees, professor of Forest Soil, ret., University of Saskatchewan, and artist; “Collaborative Forest Restoration: A Win-Win for People and Nature” by Marko Bey and Belinda Brown of the Lomakatsi Restoration Project and “Land and Community Regeneration” by Mike Hayward and Alyssa Cudmore of Wallowa Resources.

Date: September 29, 2022

Time: 6-8pm

Location: Sisters Library, 110 North Cedar Street, Sisters, OR 97759

More information: roundhousefoundation.org/events

Contact: inquires@roundhousefoundation.org

Register here: eventbrite.com/e/lecture-series-coexistence-and-regeneration-tickets-355448936337