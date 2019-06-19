All-Female Americana, Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters to Play at Bend Summer Festival

(Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters | Photo courtesy of Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters)

Like the Ohio to muddy Ol’ Miss, Ashleigh Flynn follows her troubadour heart. A prolific songwriter and a performer blessed with unbridled charisma, Flynn grew up in Kentucky and cut her teeth on local bluegrass, classic rock and Motown. With two critically acclaimed releases and a live EP, and touring that includes 30A Songwriters, Bonnaroo and Bumbershoot, Delfest, High Sierra, Red Ants Pants and Vancouver Folk Fest and support for the likes of Amy Ray, Todd Snider, Hayes Carll, Billy Joe Shaver and the Wood Brothers; Flynn is making a name for herself in Americana music.

“Ashleigh’s new record is KILLER! She is in top form with one hell of a band,” said Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers. With a fresh slate of songs in her arsenal, and with Popmatters describes as “tenacious swagger,” Flynn returned to the studio in 2017 to develop a bold new project: Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters. In both name and spirit, this all-female band is a nod to the Rosie the Riveter archetype. The ten tracks feature Flynn’s compelling stories and soulful voice paired with the guitar style and skill of her bandmate Nancy Luca who grew up playing with Tom Petty and Bo Diddley. The record hearkens back to early Stones and ‘70s psychedelic country rock, the result feels simultaneously new and necessary. Produced by Flynn’s longtime musical collaborator, Chris Funk of the Decemberists, this highly anticipated LP was recorded and mixed in Portland and has been release in the U.S. to great reviews.

Friday, July 12 | 7pm | Bend Summer Festival

bendsummerfestival.com