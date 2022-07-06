2022 Redmond 4th of July Parade Winner

Congratulations to the parade winners in the 2022 Redmond 4th Of July Parade. What a great and awesome turnout from our community! We had five judges the morning of the parade that went around and judged each float by category. The time and efforts the public put into decorating each entry was noticeable! With patriotic colors, flags and decor, it was obvious the love for our country and our freedom runs deep in our community.

Following are the results.

For Commercial category the winners are:

1st Place — The Fort

2nd Place — Vernam Crane Services

3rd — Mid Oregon Credit Union

For Children’s category the winners are:

1st — Queen Karsyn West

2nd — Katie Pineda

3rd — Diamond Dance Academy

For Animal/Mounted Category winners are:

1st — Alpine K9 LLC

2nd — Megan Caldwell

3rd — Sheriff’s Mounted Posse

For Organization category winners are:

1st — Jeep Girls Connect

2nd — PCC Schlosser

3rd — Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo

For Individual category winners are:

1st — Lena Berry

2nd — Michael Jette

3rd — Aziz Crew Barber Shop

visitredmondoregon.com