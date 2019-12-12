Anne Griffin’s When All Is Said Selected as “A Novel Idea” 2020 Community Read

(Photo of Book Cover | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Deschutes Public Library is pleased to announce When All Is Said as the 2020 “A Novel Idea…Read Together” selection. The book, written by first-time novelist Anne Griffin, was revealed at a public unveiling on December 6 at the Downtown Bend Library.

“Each new year of ‘A Novel Idea’ takes us to new places around the globe, and to different points in time,” said Deschutes Public Library Programs Supervisor Liz Goodrich. “With our previous selection we traveled back in time but stayed in the United States. For 2020, we’re excited to read a book that takes us across the Atlantic. When All Is Said is a tale told from the present that explores the past, and much of that past takes place in the main character’s home country of Ireland.”

When All Is Said traces the life of Maurice Hannigan. At the age of 84, he finds himself on a bar stool in a grand hotel in Ireland, raising five toasts to the five most significant people in his life. With every toast he speaks to his son, Kevin, who now lives in America and bears absent witness to Hannigan’s life. Each toast begins with a quiet incantation: “I’m here to remember — all that I have been and all that I will never be, again.” What follows are toasts that reveal Hannigan’s accomplishments and regrets, as well as his unwavering love for his friends, family and wife.

“A Novel Idea” is the largest community read program in the state of Oregon. In 2019, more than 5,000 residents read, discussed and attended free cultural and author events at the Library’s six locations and at partnering businesses.

Programming for “A Novel Idea” begins on April 4, 2020. What follows are four weeks of programs that explore and expound upon the themes and ideas found in When All Is Said. The programming culminates with a free presentation by author Anne Griffin on Sunday, May 3 at 4:00pm at Bend High School. A book signing will follow Griffin’s presentation.

All programs, including the author’s presentation, are free of charge thanks to the support of the Deschutes Public Library Foundation. Free tickets are required for Griffin’s talk; they will be available to the public on April 18, 2020, online and in all Deschutes Public Libraries.

“‘A Novel Idea’ is an important part of Central Oregon’s literary and cultural landscape,” said Goodrich. “Year after year, the program provides Deschutes County residents with a common forum in which they can discuss ideas, expand their knowledge, discover culture and explore similarities and differences in a safe and neutral environment. There’s really nothing else in the county like it in terms of scope and reach.” The library also provides book club bags to local book groups throughout Deschutes County. The bags include ten copies of the book and discussion questions and are available for a three-week check-out. Book club representatives can call Paige Ferro (541) 312-1063 or email paigef@deschuteslibrary.org to reserve a book club bag.

About the Author: Anne Griffin Anne Griffin was born in Dublin and now lives in the heart of Ireland’s midlands. An acclaimed short story writer, she is the recipient of the John McGahern award for emerging writers. She was shortlisted for the Hennessey New Irish Writing Award, The Sunday Business Post Short Story Competition and The Benedict Kiely Short Story Competition. Her work has been published in The Irish Times, The Stinging Fly and others. A graduate of University College Dublin’s MA in Creative Writing Program, Griffin is a recipient of an Arts Grant from Westmeath County Council. When All Is Said is her first novel. It was a semifinalist for the Goodreads Choice Awards for Best Debut, has been a bestselling novel in Ireland and recently won the Irish Book Award for Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year.

