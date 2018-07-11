Art at the Oxford

(Artwork above: Hummingbird Feast by Susan Busik)

The Oxford Hotel presents Susan Basic’s colorful acrylic paintings Magical Reality, continuing through August 31.

Busik’s whimsical, intricately patterned paintings allegorically express her Mexican cultural heritage. In the tradition of Mexican Folk Art, the artist reveals the perceived world through magical elements.

Mystical, yet realistic, renderings of juniper trees in early morning light join her imagery. In addition, the artist exhibits her traditional magical forests with butterflies and hummingbirds surrounded by over scale flowers of brilliant color symbolizing spirit’s presence in our material world.

Busik, self-taught in Mexican Folk Art, painstakingly expresses the complexity of the folk art’s design and color throughout the artworks.

Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the Oxford Hotel exhibition schedule. For additional information please contact her at 503.780.2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com.