97 Arts Organizations Receive 2021 Small Operating Grants

(A pre-COVID Bollywood workshop at the Astoria Arts and Movement Center | Photo courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)
Small grants that often make a large difference in ensuring arts access for Oregonians, especially in rural areas, have been awarded to 97 statewide arts organizations by the Oregon Arts Commission for FY2021.
Awarded to arts organizations in virtually every region of the state, Small Operating Grants are designed to provide support to arts organizations with budgets under $150,000. Eligibility is limited to organizations that have operated as an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit for two years or more and provide ongoing, sustained artistic programming and outreach programs. Each organization received $1,159.
At the Coquille Valley Arts Association, a FY2020 Small Operating Grant award supported the purchase of a Peter Pugger Pugmill for the pottery department. The equipment recycles scrap clay that would otherwise end up in a landfill.
“We can’t thank you enough for your generous support of our art center,” said Bonnie Stowe, the Arts Association’s pottery supervisor. “It has made a world of difference in our ability to provide quality, affordable ceramic programs to our community and a comfortable, professional studio for creative minds to gather.”
“For years the Oregon Arts Commission’s Small Operating Grant has helped organizations like the Astoria Arts and Movement Center survive,” added Jessamyn West, executive director of the Movement Center. “So many grants are project-oriented when what most small organizations need is basic operating support to be able to even offer programming. Because this grant can be used for expenses like rent and utilities, it truly supports organizations at their most fundamental level. We thank you, Oregon Arts Commission, for keeping us afloat and supporting organizations like ours in rural areas throughout Oregon!”
“This grant program was developed to increase the Arts Commission’s support of Oregon’s small but mighty arts providers,” said Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor. “These organizations frequently represent the only arts presenter for remote and underserved regions of the state.”
For more information about the Small Operating Grant Program, contact Liora Sponko at 971-345-1641 or via email at liora.sponko@oregon.gov.
FY2021 Small Operating Grants were awarded to:
- Anima Mundi Productions, Phoenix
- Applegate Regional Theatre Inc., Veneta
- Arts and Business Alliance of Eugene, Eugene
- Ashland Children’s Theatre, Ashland
- Ashland Folk Collective, Ashland
- Ashland New Plays Festival, Ashland
- Astoria Arts and Movement Center, Astoria
- Bach Cantata Choir, Portland
- Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre, Medford
- Bandon Showcase, Inc., Bandon
- Beaverton Symphony Orchestra, Beaverton
- Boom Arts, Portland
- Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre, Portland
- Cannon Beach Arts Association Incorporated, Cannon Beach
- Cascadia Chapter of National Association of Composers, Portland
- Cascadia Concert Opera/Cascadia Chamber Opera, Astoria
- Cathedral Park Performing Arts Collective, Portland
- Chamber Music Corvallis, Corvallis
- Choro in Schola, Portland
- Classical Up Close, Tigard
- Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, Hood River
- Conchords Chorale, Tualatin
- Coquille Valley Art Association, Coquille
- Corvallis Guitar Society, Corvallis
- Corvallis Repertory Singers, Corvallis
- Dance Wire, Portland
- Delgani String Quartet, Eugene
- Ditch Projects, Springfield
- Drexel H. Foundation, Vale
- Eastside Theater Company, Gresham
- Emerald Empire Art Association, Springfield
- Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton
- Fear No Music, Portland
- Festival Chorale Oregon, Salem
- Florence Regional Arts Alliance, Florence
- Tualatin Valley Community Band, Beaverton
- Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival, Newport
- Gallery Calapooia, Albany
- Heidi Duckler Dance Northwest, Portland
- High Desert Chamber Music, Bend
- Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra, Hillsboro
- Hillsboro Visual Art Association, Hillsboro
- Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita
- Inland Northwest Musicians, Hermiston
- Kapi Oanuenue, Ashland
- Keizer Creative Art Association, Salem
- Keizer Homegrown Theatre, Keizer
- Klamath Arts Council, Klamath Falls
- Klamath Film, Klamath Falls
- Klamath Symphony, Klamath Falls
- Live On Stage, Portland
- Media-Rites, Portland
- Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia, Albany
- Morpheus Youth Project, Portland
- Music Education & Performing Artists Association, Eugene
- North Coast Chorale, Astoria
- Northwest Print Council, Portland
- Northwest Theatre Workshop, Portland
- One World Chorus, Lake Oswego
- Opal Center for Arts and Education, Cottage Grove
- Open Hearts Open Minds, Portland
- Opera Bend, Bend
- Oregon Artists Series Foundation, Salem
- Oregon Arts Watch, Portland
- Oregon Brass Society, Eugene
- Oregon Chorale Inc., Hillsboro
- Oregon Spirit Chorus, Salem
- Original Practice Shakespeare Festival, Portland
- Partners of the Performing Arts Center, Astoria
- PDX Contemporary Ballet, Portland
- Performance Works NorthWest, Portland
- Piano Santa Foundation, Portland
- Play It Forward, Beaverton
- Portland Chamber Music, Portland
- Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, Portland
- Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland
- Portland Taiko, Portland
- Resonance Vocal Ensemble, Portland
- Risk-Reward, Portland
- Riverbend Live!, Winston
- Salem Philharmonia Orchestra, Salem
- Salem Pops Orchestra, Salem
- ScaleHouse, Bend
- Signal Fire, Portland
- The Artback, Eagle Creek
- The Geezer Gallery, Portland
- The Rural Art Center, Lorane
- The Verona Studio, Salem
- Tolovana Arts Colonry, Cannon Beach
- Tualatin Valley Community Band, Tigard
- Umpqua Symphony Association, Roseburg
- Willamette Jazz Society, Eugene
- Willamette University, Salem
- Willamette Valley Symphony, Albany
- Women in Film-Portland, Portland
- Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene
- ZENA ZEZZA Inc., Portland