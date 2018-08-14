Art at the Ranch

(Photo courtesy of Black Butte Ranch)

Friday night and Saturday of Labor Day Weekend this annual show presented by Black Butte Ranch Art Guild and Black Butte Ranch funds scholarships to graduating seniors at Sisters High School who are continuing art education in college. The Guild also financially supports art programs in the Sisters School District, purchases art by regional artists for the Ranch public spaces and organizes artist talks.

Friday, August 31 Artist Reception 5:30-7:30pm. This free event will feature appetizers and no host wine and beer, live music by Coyote Willow and Silent Auction featuring participating artists.

Saturday, September 1 outdoor Art Fair 10am-4pm. Live music by The Anvil Blasters from 11am to 1pm and the duo, Honey Don’t from 1pm to 4pm. Painting class for the kids 1-2pm (ages 5 – 7) and 2-4pm (ages 8 – 12) directed by Megan Phallon.

Watch the Plein Air Paint Out at the Ranch artists do their magic, creating a work of art right before your eyes. at 9am. Vote on the Peoples’ Choice’ award and purchase a newly created painting.

Featured artists in the Lodge Gallery Show during August.