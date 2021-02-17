Artists Find Alternative Ways to Share While Staying Safe

(Hold Fast by Rebecca Sentgeorge)

Rebecca Reed Sentgeorge, a Redmond mixed media visual artist, was invited to give a presentation, titled From Inspiration To Process, on February 1 to the members of the Corvallis Art Guild. Due to COVID-19 the presentation for their members was made over Zoom. Rebecca’s presentation focused on where creative ideas come from using examples from her own art and include images demonstrating the process she employs in much of her mixed media work.

More and more, artists are taking to online platforms as an alternative way to share while staying safe. In April, Rebecca, along with other watercolor artists, will also be giving one-hour digital workshops at the Watercolor Society of Oregon’s Spring Convention. Last fall, the Watercolor Society of Oregon had to cancel their in-person convention due to COVID and recently made the decision to move to an online platform for their upcoming Spring Experimental Watercolor Convention.

Rebecca lived internationally for 11 years. Much of her work is influenced by her time overseas. A popular teacher for over 40 years, she has lead workshops in the United States, China, Thailand, Canada and Japan. Her work has been exhibited in Australia, China, Japan and the United States.

Rebecca is represented by the RiverSea Gallery in Astoria and is a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon and the High Desert Art League. She was a Fulbright Memorial Fund Participant. Unfortunately, her 2020 Mixed Media workshop for Art in the Mountains last summer was cancelled due to COVID.

highdesertartleague.com/rebecca-sentgeorge