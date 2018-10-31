Art in the Atrium at Franklin Crossing

(Artwork above: Portlandia by JM Brodrick)

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing, invites the public to First Friday, November 2, 5-8pm, featuring paintings by JM Brodrick, Kelly and Charlie Thiel and Artists of the 12” x 12” Exhibit. The artists will attend the November 2 opening.

JM Brodrick, one of the three featured main exhibit artists, shows acrylic paintings and states, “I am a painter working towards merging realism with the beauty of pure abstract.” Her awards include: Best of America, National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society and others.

Charlie Thiel’s featured photographs are from a 2016 trip to the village of Luang Prabang in Laos, where the artist helped teach local adult students the beginnings of photography. All profits from the sale of his prints help support My Library, a nonprofit organization creating community libraries in underdeveloped areas.

Kelly Thiel exhibits her images of women’s faces typifying her “obsession with personal stories that dwell within us.” Her paintings center around the female essence as revealed in demonstrative facial expressions. The artist exhibits her artwork across the U.S. and in England.

Also appearing in the Sunriver summer show are some 26 paintings by 11 artists in the 12”x 12” Exhibit featuring unique small works all priced at $250. Artists include: Kristine Cooper, Janice Druian, Sheila Dunn, Francie Gannon, David Kinker, Michelle Lindblom, Lisa Marie Sipe, Barbara Slater, Jeanette Small, Tamara Stephas and Kelly Theil. These artists’ work includes abstract, landscape and animal images in a variety of mediums.

Billye Turner curates exhibitions for Franklin Crossing. For information, please contact her at 503-780-2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com. The gallery is open from 7am-7pm daily.