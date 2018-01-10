Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Village

Welcome 2018! CELEBRATE with ART

Come Party with the Artists Second Saturday January 13, 4-6pm

Food, Wine & Fun — Meet Two of our Newest Central Oregon Artists

Janet Akers uses clay to communicate her love of nature. Janet’s work is primarily clay and sometimes she incorporates other materials, be it metals or wood or glass etc. She finds this adds texture and visual interest to her work.

A few years ago, Akers began working on a series of animal boxes. These are clay boxes with sculpted heads, feet and tails of a variety of animals. Janet has a great love of horses and has a piece in the gallery titled Ridden Hard and Put Up Wet… This piece is a takeoff of the spring horses that were found on playgrounds long ago.

Want to try your hand at creating a work of art? Janet Akers will be offering a class at Artists’ Gallery on Wednesday, January 24, 5:30-8:30pm. She will provide a clay figure, either a woman or a man, which you will decorate as you please. She will provide paint markers and magazines to use for decoupage, but you can bring your own supplies if you wish. Cost of the class is $45. Contact the gallery for more information.

Dominique Kongsli (DOMKO) is a professional artist who has painted for the public for over 15 years. DOMKO incorporated her values of thoughtfulness, beauty and discovery into her fine art. She believes that, “Art can provide meaning and richness to one’s life and her bright, colorful diamonds allow one to feel inspired by images of light that unfold from the canvas.”

Featured this month is a new painted landscape entitled Yosemite Falls in Love.

Dominique graduated from Pepperdine University (2009) with a bachelor of fine arts degree and holds a master of fine arts degree from Claremont Graduate University (2013). Dominique lives in Bend with her husband Eric and beagle Jackson.

