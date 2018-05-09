ARTISTS’ GALLERY SUNRIVER VILLAGE Artist Reception

(Photography above by Steve Giardini)

Spring has finally come to Sunriver! Our 30 local artists are celebrating the season with images of flowers and brilliant colors. You are invited to our 2nd Saturday “Party with the Artists” event in the gallery. May 12 from 4-6pm. BRING MOM…we will be giving flowers to mothers!

Our two featured artists this month are Nancy Cotton and Steve Giardini. Steve is new to the gallery and is a professional outdoor nature and landscape photographer based in Bend, Oregon. Steve’s primary objective is to ‘capture the outdoor world in natural light.’

“I enjoy spending time outdoors. I find comfort in wild places and get great pleasure traveling the backcountry by foot, snowshoe, ski, kayak, bicycle or RV.”

Each of Steve’s photographs is a unique depiction of a moment in time. His portfolio is packed with one-of-a-kind high-resolution images of Oregon and National Parks and Monuments.

Steve’s photographs are regularly featured in Landscape Photography Magazine. His lifestyle and travel images are frequently published in Bend Lifestyle Magazine.

Nancy Cotton is one of the original founding members of the Artists’ Gallery in Sunriver. She has been quilting for over 9 years. Nancy enjoys finding a fun pattern and choosing great fabrics in lots of colors. “Color is so magical. It can create a sense of drama or peacefulness and can bring out almost any feeling…. happiness, excitement, calmness etc.”

Nancy’s new series are inspired by “whimsy” and “Fond memories”. The birdhouses are part of a “High Rise Condo” group…just for fun. They are colorful, playful and amusing. With her “Sunriver Fun” piece, Nancy hopes to either evoke some fond memories of fun times in Sunriver, or inspire the audience with a desire to create new memories of Sunriver vacations.

Find us on Facebook @ Artists Gallery Village at Sunriver

www.artistsgallerysunriver.com

541 593 4382