High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th Annual Gala Returns to Bend Golf Club

((L-R) Spotlight Chamber Players Ezra Oncken, Nicolas Oncken and Aaron Goyal | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces their 15th Annual Gala returns to Bend Golf Club on Saturday, December 3, at 6pm. This in-person event will include a performance featuring the Spotlight Chamber Players, dinner, silent auction and dessert dash. Bob Shaw from the KTVZ NewsChannel 21 Team returns as this year’s Master of Ceremonies.

“We are thrilled to be returning to an in-person gathering, after the past two years of virtual presentations,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Our Spotlight Chamber Players has a new and unique instrumental combination this year, and they will be the featured performers that evening. As always, support from this important evening allows HDCM to continue offering all our Educational Outreach programs at no cost to students, families and schools in Central Oregon.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s Educational Outreach includes performances and Q&A sessions at local schools, public master classes and the Spotlight Chamber Players chamber music training program.

The mission of High Desert Chamber Music is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Through our concert series and Educational Outreach programs, we aspire to heighten a level of appreciation, awareness and understanding of this great genre of classical music.

HDCM 2022-2023 title sponsors include Mission Building, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Cascade A&E Magazine and Newstalk KBND and

101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, photography by Leaetta and BendBroadband.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com