At Liberty Continues Exhibition: The Hidden Hypotenuse recent works by Christian Brown

(Photo courtesy of At Liberty)

Artist Talk with Christian Brown: Thursday, September 13 6pm

At Liberty, a year-round dedicated arts space and cultural hub in Downtown Bend, is pleased to announce up coming events related to their exhibition: The Hidden Hypotenuse recent works by Christian Brown. The exhibition opened on September 7 and will host an Artist Talk with Christian on Thursday, September 13 at 6pm.

At Liberty is honored to be exhibiting the largest show of Christian Brown’s work in Oregon. The Hidden Hypotenuse will feature over thirty of his new pieces including drawings, sculpture and mixed media work. Christian’s artwork is intricate and compelling, Art in America described him as having created “a distinct visual language as captivating as it is cryptic.”

With works inspired by myth, book making, and artifact, The Hidden Hypotenuse examines themes of perception, choice and utility while considering that the most direct path is often the one hidden to us.

Christian Brown received a BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 1994 and worked as an artist in New York City for most of the last two decades. Christian now makes his home in Bend where he and his wife Cari Brown currently operate The Workhouse, an artists collective. Christian’s work has been exhibited in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Portland and Bend. He has illustrated for newspapers, magazines and album covers as well as writing and illustrating two books, one of which has won several design awards.

“Christian Brown’s art is always engaging and thought-provoking. To look at his work is to discover different worlds and meanings layered within” says Jenny Green, a partner At Liberty.

At Liberty Arts Collaborative is open Wed – Sat from 11am-6pm or by appointment

The Hidden Hypotenuse will be on display through September 29. True to its mission the space will continue to provide a home to three creative non-profits (Arts & Culture Alliance of Central Oregon, ScaleHouse and World Muse) as well as be available as an event venue.

About At Liberty

At Liberty, located in Bend’s historic Liberty Theater provides an inspiring and dynamic space for the exploration of arts and culture, through exhibitions, collaborations, and events. For more information on the space, renting the space, or ideas for collaboration, visit: www.atlibertyarts.com.