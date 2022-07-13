Another Great Live Music Afternoon this Sunday at Maragas Winery

(Photo | Courtesy of Maragas Winery)

Live Music

This SUNDAY

at

Maragas Winery

What to expect:

You can sit outside or inside (if seated inside, you’ll be seated behind the band) . The great part, whether seated on the patio, adirondack lawn chairs, or inside, you will be able to see the band while they perform.

Please also remember, although we also love our pets, no pets are permitted.

Call us at 541-546-5464 or visit our website for more info!

Sunday July 17 1pm to 4pm Live Jazz . Featuring: The Paula Byrne Trio. Byrne, Vocals — Lassila, Bass — Georgive, Keyboard



maragaswinery.com