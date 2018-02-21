Bend Comedy at the Double J Saloon

Thursday, February 22 at 8pm

Alex Rios & Steve Harber

Bend Comedy returns to Redmond to present another great standup comedy show! The Double J Saloon, in downtown Redmond, hosts Central Oregon’s best comedy lounge.

Once a month, come laugh your cares away with one of America’s most talented headliners. This is a free show, with no cover and no drink minimum. All you have to do is show up and enjoy yourself! Bring your friends and indulge in a much needed night out!

Alex Rios has been preforming stand up comedy for 6 years in Portland, OR and has traveled all over the west coast serving his oddball observations, sexually adventurous, and tales from the kitchen. He has featured at Harvey’s Comedy Club, Ventura Comedy Festival 2014, Idaho Laugh Fest 2015, Savage Henry Comedy Festival 2016. Rios hosts his own show at helium comedy club called loose cannons. Rios hosts two podcasts called chumba and wumba and this might be good. He is also published in Exotic magazine and preformed in the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition.

Steve Harber is very funny.

The Double J Saloon

Downtown Redmond

528 SW 6th St

Redmond, Oregon 97756

FREE!

Age: 21+

https://www.facebook.com/events/2258528327729303/