BendFilm & OUT Central Oregon Partner on New Film Series: OUT in Focus

BendFilm and OUT Central Oregon announced their partnership on a new film series, Out in Focus, aimed at increasing access to films that highlight diversity and inclusion. Screenings will focus on establishing a greater depth of culture within Central Oregon and provide space for meaningful discussions related to the identity of LGBTQ+ and other marginalized groups, including history, culture, sexuality, aging, family and coming-out issues.

OUT in Focus screenings will present lesser-known films and recently released, innovative films to provide a regular opportunity for the community to convene, view and create meaningful conversations around these topics. Select screenings will include panel discussions where filmmakers and actors will be invited to provide a first-hand perspective on issues important in our community.

The inaugural OUT in Focus film series kicks off with The Gospel of Eureka and will screen at the Tin Pan Theater on Tuesday, February 25. Each year, BendFilm rallies support to continue its mission of using film’s unique power to unite the community and inspire social action. “Two years in the making, we are so excited to bring the community this collaboration between BendFilm and Out Central Oregon,” BendFilm Executive Director Todd Looby said. “The films we will present in the OUT in Focus series are rarely available to Central Oregonians outside of our fall Festival. This is the perfect opportunity to introduce new cinema and mind-expanding content to our audience year-round. The Tin Pan is also the perfect place to nurture a community of active, fun and engaged people.”

OUT Central Oregon promotes inclusivity, visibility and equality for the local Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Q+ community. “We are very excited about our innovative partnership with BendFilm on the OUT in Focus project, which allows us to bring queer film to Central Oregon on a regular basis,” Jamie Nesbitt, president of OUT Central Oregon said. “FIlm has the power to educate and inspire us all, and we hope the OUT in Focus project will promote thought-provoking conversation, through the medium of film, on topics important to our community.”

bendfilm.org • outcentraloregon.com