Redmond’s Centennial Park Spray Feature to Open May 28

One of Redmond’s favorite ways to beat the summer heat will once again open for public use. The Centennial Park spray feature officially opens for the season Friday, May 28 and will operate 12-6pm seven days a week through Labor Day.

The City of Redmond is partnering with the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District (RAPRD) to operate the kiosk at Centennial Park. This kiosk will offer basic snacks and amenities for park users (ice cream, water, hotdogs, sunscreen).

City crews are also working to turn on all park drinking fountains. They have completed the fountains in the Dry Canyon and are scheduled to have the remaining park fountains running by Memorial Day.

For questions about city parks, amenities, and/or reservations please contact us at 541-504-2000, or visit us online at redmondoregon.gov/Parks.

