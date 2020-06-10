BendFilm — We Stand In Solidarity

We stand with all our Black and Indigenous brothers and sisters and those who work for equality and truth. We especially want to acknowledge the important work of artists, storytellers, journalists and all BIPOC who work tirelessly to shine a light on the injustices around us. The death of Mr. Floyd and many others who have lost their lives to racial discrimination and social injustice reminds us we have a long way to go in achieving equality for all.

Our nation is hurting. Now more than ever we need to listen and support one another. But we as individuals and as an organization also need to look inward at our role in creating an inclusive environment to foster long term change and to reject the “norms” that have perpetuated the unacceptable treatment of our fellow citizens. We look forward to holding space for these challenging conversations internally as an organization, and with our wider community.

bendfilm.org