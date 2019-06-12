Best of the BendFilm Festival Plays in Portland!

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

BendFilm’s Executive Director Todd Looby will present some of our best short films from the 15th Annual Festival in 2018 at the NW Film Center in Portland, Oregon. Last year’s shorts lineup was one of the best the Festival showcased and included two Academy-nominated films. This shorts Program covers all genres in order to give Portland film fans a taste of what the BendFilm Festival offers each year.

The program includes:

HULA GIRL – an account of nonagenarian Joan Anderson, who brought the Hula Hoop to America—but was cut from the story altogether by Wham-O.

WEEKENDS (2019 Oscar Nominee) – a hand-animated story of a young boy shuffling between his recently divorced parents’ homes in 1980s Toronto.

ARMOR DEL AMOR – an animated nature “documentary” that follows the dark underbelly of modern mammalian dating.

THE ROAD BETWEEN US – a true tale of a father and son who bicycled the entire 2,701 miles of Route 66.

TWO BALLOONS – two adventurous lemurs navigate their dirigibles to a place where happenstance and fate threaten to disrupt their reunion.

GLORIA TALKS FUNNY – directed by Kendall Goldberg, follows a struggling voice actress who discovers her claim-to-fame cartoon is being remade.

Thursday, June 13 | 7pm | Northwest Film Center | $10

