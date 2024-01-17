Country-Americana Band Tylor & The Train Robbers in Bend February 10

Tylor & The Train Robbers are A perfect, lyric-driven blend of Roots Country and modern Americana music and they’re coming to a venue near you!

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Silver Moon Brewing 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend, OR 97703

7pm / $15 TICKETS

tylorandthetrainrobbers.com

For the past decade, Tylor & the Train Robbers have been blazing trails, carving a path through the heartland with their roots country and Americana music. With boots worn thin from relentless touring, they’ve crisscrossed the country, honing their craft and delivering electrifying performances, leaving a trail of devoted fans in their wake.

Brothers Tylor Ketchum, Jason Bushman, and Tommy Bushman form the core of this musical powerhouse. Tylor, the eldest, takes the reins as the band’s frontman, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter, weaving stories through his lyrics.

“Ketchum has a voice laced with the same western gravelly baritones that tend to stand out as “Western” but his approach is decidedly more rock than country, and his delivery still touches on poetic.” ~ Josh Crutchmer

Jason, on bass and backup harmonies, and Tommy, on drums and vocals, provide the steady heartbeat and backbone that defines the band’s signature sound. Completing the quartet is Rider Soran, whose Lead Guitar, Pedal Steel, and Lap Steel chops add layers of depth and emotion to their music.

“Perhaps no band combines what Western roots music has always been and what it will become quite like the Train Robbers. It is this combination of tradition and fresh take that makes them a must-listen.” ~ Josh Crutchmer

tylorandthetrainrobbers.com