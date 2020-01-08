Big Band Music to Swing You into Valentine’s Day at Sunriver Music Festival’s Annual Dinner & Concert

(Photo | courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

One of the premier dance bands in the Pacific Northwest, Blue Skies Big Band will help you swing into Valentine’s Day with your special person at Sunriver Music Festival’s annual Valentine’s Dinner & Concert, Friday, February 14 in Sunriver’s historic Great Hall. The evening begins with a hosted happy hour at 5pm, a gourmet crafted multi-course plated dinner at 5:45pm, followed by a full concert.

A 17-piece big band based in Eugene, Blue Skies is under the direction of Steve Sharp. The band keeps alive the great tradition of Big Band swing music of the 1920s-1940s. They play many of the original arrangements of classic swing era tunes from such band leaders as Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Harry James, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Woody Herman and Glenn Miller.

“Bring your dancing shoes or just enjoy the great music of the Big Band era while you dine,” states new Festival Executive Director, Sherry Parmater. “Tickets always go fast for this lively evening of great food and music.”

An elevated experience: fronting the band will be the tight vocal harmonies of the Jewel Tones with a sound reflecting the great trios of the ’30s and ’40s, from the Boswell Sisters to the Andrews Sisters.

Come on your own or bring family or friends. Tables for two, four and eight are available. Tickets are $80 per person for Festival members and $85 for non-members, and includes a hosted happy hour, four-course dinner and the concert. This annual event usually sells out, so call the Festival Ticket Office (541-593-9310), email to tickets@sunrivermusic.org or go online (sunrivermusic.org) to make your Valentine’s Day memorable.

sunrivermusic.org