Artist in Residence Virtual AiR Share Events

We miss gathering together at the Arts Center in Central Oregon for our annual Open Studios events. This year, we’re bringing the Open Studios to you at home!
Join us for two virtual AiR Share events this spring. Tune in on April 27 and May 25 to learn more about Caldera’s Residency Programs and to hear from seven 2021 Artists in Residence about their creative practices and their time at Caldera. We’ll also save time for a Q&A.
Tuesday, April 27
DCM Collective (James Pakootas and Devonte Pearson)
Kimberley Acebo Arteche
Garima Thakur
Tuesday, May 25
Tavarus Blackmonster
Paul Susi
Subashini Ganesan
These events are free, and open to all community members.
Tuesday, April 27 AND Tuesday, May 25 | 5:30-6:30pm
