Artist in Residence Virtual AiR Share Events

(Artwork | Courtesy of Caldera Arts)

We miss gathering together at the Arts Center in Central Oregon for our annual Open Studios events. This year, we’re bringing the Open Studios to you at home!

Join us for two virtual AiR Share events this spring. Tune in on April 27 and May 25 to learn more about Caldera’s Residency Programs and to hear from seven 2021 Artists in Residence about their creative practices and their time at Caldera. We’ll also save time for a Q&A.

Tuesday, April 27

DCM Collective (James Pakootas and Devonte Pearson)

Kimberley Acebo Arteche

Garima Thakur

Tuesday, May 25

Tavarus Blackmonster

Paul Susi

Subashini Ganesan

These events are free, and open to all community members.

Tuesday, April 27 AND Tuesday, May 25 | 5:30-6:30pm

We’re hiring!

Interested in joining the Caldera Arts team or know someone who might be a good fit? We’re currently hiring for several seasonal program positions. Visit our hiring page to learn more.

calderaarts.org