Birding Walks With East Cascades Audubon Society Offered in the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of East Cascade Audubon Society)

Once again, the Old Mill District and the East Cascades Audubon Society are offering bi-weekly bird walks to the public every other Friday, April 5 through May 17. These free walks are guided by an expert from the local Audubon Society, who will take participants on an exploration of the migratory corridor that runs along the Deschutes River. Following the riverside trails within the Old Mill District, the tours will provide an opportunity to see a wide range of bird species as they prepare for warmer weather with nesting and migration.

“We are uniquely positioned in the Old Mill District to have an intimate look at some of the amazing wildlife that this region has to offer, especially when it comes to birds,” said Noelle Fredland, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “The Deschutes River attracts everything from bald eagles and osprey to wrens and waxwings. These walks give participants an insider’s look at the birds’ roles in our ecosystem, all while enjoying the great outdoors.”

The bi-weekly, two-hour walks are appropriate for all ages and interested parties, from novices to experienced avian experts. Groups will meet at 10am at the Ticket Mill in the core of the Old Mill District, where binoculars provided by Leupold are available for checkout. Participants can also pick up a specially designed birding list to help identify birds and some common animals seen along the walk.

Bird Walk dates for 2019 are April 5 & 19 and May 3 & 17.

oldmilldistrict.com • ecaudubon.org