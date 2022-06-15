Barber Library Features Brad Earl Exhibition

(Riverside by Brad Earl)

An exhibition of more than 20 works by Sisters-based painter Brad Earl, titled Just Around the Corner, is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library rotunda gallery from June 23 to July 31.

An architect and artist who recently relocated to Oregon from Philadelphia, Earl describes his subject matter as urban street scenes, old movie theater facades and antique typewriters. “Decidedly architectural in nature, many of my streetscapes are an amalgam of pieces of different facades, often with restaurants and hotels that exist only on the ‘Main Street’ of my mind,” the artist said in a statement. His work has shown at numerous juried shows and private galleries.

The Barber Library is open during summer term (June 20 to August 28) from 8am to 3pm, Monday to Thursday.

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

