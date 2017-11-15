Black Friday. Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday.

Nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement

Tuesday, November 28th the Tower Theatre Foundation will celebrate Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to celebrate generosity worldwide. Join us in the movement, and help us continue giving Central Oregon students access to performing arts and diverse cultural experiences.

Our goal for Giving Tuesday 2017 is to raise enough money to enhance the creative connections and artistic expressions of 175 Central Oregon students. Every $25 donation to the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation allows one student to experience the excitement and enrichment of performing arts. We’ll “gift wrap” each window pane across the Tower’s entrance on Wall Street with the names of donors for $25 or more. “It’s one way we can help students and teachers alike experience the thrill, magic, and meaning of performing arts,” said Alison Hamm, chair of the Tower Foundation Board of Directors. “We want to see how many seats for an educational program we can fill in one day!”

Giving Tuesday is ALL DAY November 28th online at www.TowerTheatre.org, at the Tower Theatre between 10am and 4pm, or join us for a reception in the new At Liberty from 4:30pm-6:30pm featuring inspiration from area high schoolers! Giving Tuesday also marks the beginning of the theatre’s year-end campaign to raise money for the Tower Theatre Foundation Education Fund.

That’s not all! In support of the Tower Theatre Foundation’s Giving Tuesday efforts, New York City Sub Shop, J-Dub Restaurant and Atlas Cider will donate 10% of all of their sales, and Chipotle will contribute 50% of their sales for patrons who mention the Tower Theatre.

If you or your business are interested in joining the Tower Theatre Foundation’s Giving Tuesday efforts, please contact Dani Wyeth (Daniw@towertheatre.org).

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

What: Giving Tuesday 2017

When: Tuesday, November 28th (All day online, 10am-4pm at the Tower, 4:30pm-6:30pm At Liberty)

Where: Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall Street Bend, OR

www.towertheatre.org