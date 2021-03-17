Painted Sky Center for the Arts Updates

We’re having an Open House

March 18, 5:30-7:30pm

See student’s work, tour the Art Center Campus, register for the new quarter’s classes and connect with artists.

Literary Arts Department

Upcoming Literary Classes

Creative Writing for Beginner’s – Part I

This is not an English Class. Or a Literature class. In this class you will be writing from the first day. In these first four classes, you will learn how to construct a basic plot, how to begin your story, how to research your subject and what it takes to get a story published. But most importantly, you will be given prompts to write short stories or book beginnings that stem from your interests.

From the instructor: “I am currently a Public Defense Attorney. I have a BA from Portland State University in Film with an English Minor; a Master’s in Film and Film Production from Portland State University; an MA in Human Rights from NYU; a JD from Lewis and Clark; and an LLM from UO specializing in Human Rights and the Environment. I am currently working on several books and have two theses registered in the Library of Congress. I have taught film, screenwriting and creative writing courses.” — Fianna MacGregor-Whitman

This class starts Wednesday, March 17 at 6pm.

Registration is closing soon.

Register here: paintedskycenter.com/event

Painted Sky Book Club

The House in the Cerulean Sea is featured as the next book for April’s Book Club. We will meet Monday, April 5, at 5:30pm at Painted Sky Center for the Arts in Canyon City or virtually.

There’s still time to read April’s book. Painted Sky AND the Grant County Library have The House in the Cerulean Sea available to borrow.

The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

An enchanting story, masterfully told, The House in the Cerulean Sea is about the profound experience of discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place — and realizing that family is yours.

May 3 Book Club: TBD

BOOK CLUB: A book discussion group is a forum where readers can come together and talk about books and the reading experience. (This group is specifically for readers, although writers who are typically voracious readers will hopefully attend.)

Painted Sky Writer’s Group

Are you a writer or aspiring writer?

Painted Sky hosts a group of writers on the second Monday of each month at 5:30pm. Interested in joining? Participation is free, no need to register.

WRITERS GROUP: Writing is typically a solo endeavor, but finding a community of writers that support one another can be a great source of inspiration and encouragement. Whether you’re a published author or want to start crafting your first book, a writing group can offer a supportive environment of like-minded people who share a passion for telling stories.

Fianna’s List

(Recommend reading by Fianna MacGregor-Whitman)

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg

For Women’s History Month I have chosen a female author who is making history with her tenacity and bravery, and is one of the youngest international activists for climate change. This book is a compilation of the many and varied speeches the 15-year-old Swedish National has given at the UN, Capital Hill and numerous street protests. In her own words she reminds us that we have to keep fighting for the future of the planet even if we feel like no one is listening. Eventually someone will.

View the Lit Department’s web page here: paintedskycenter.com/Literary

Leather Arts Department

Upcoming Leather Classes

Learn the traditional art of Leatherworking.

The leather department finished up the belt class as well as the beginners tooling class in February. We also had a fun hat patch class. Everyone did a fantastic job with their hats and enjoyed the event. We love seeing everyone put their own personal touches on their projects.

We have a large catalog of leather classes for this upcoming quarter. Click the link to see what we are offering: paintedskycenter.com/leather.

Visual Arts Department

Classes, classes, and more classes!

The next quarter is going to be an exciting one for the Visual Arts Department. New instructor Dale Finley will be teaching Acrylic Pouring; Angel Carpenter has six unique paint nights; and Kim Randleas will be teaching three new classes.

Paint Nights

Angel’s classes are fun and whimsical. She has Springtime Bike, A Friend and Me, Flower Box, Mystical Deer, Spring Cactus and Fab Flamingo themed paint nights scheduled for spring quarter.

Register Here: paintedskycenter.com/visual-arts

Acrylic Pouring

Dale Finely will be introducing us to Acrylic Pouring. Acrylic Pouring is a fascinating fluid painting technique using acrylic paints that have been thinned to a pourable consistency. The fluid acrylic paint is poured on the canvas to create mesmerizing patterns and abstract designs. Multiple colors and techniques are used to create beautiful creations.

Acrylic Pouring is great for stress relief and is suitable for the beginner. And, if you don’t like your design you can simply wipe it off and try again.

Dale is offering two classes in Acrylic Pouring this quarter. Friday, April 16 at 6pm and Wednesday, May 19 at 6pm. Register for one, register for both, come alone, bring a friend, but don’t miss this super fun class!

Register Here: paintedskycenter.com/ceramics

Drawing for the “I Can’t Draw a Stick Figure” People

Drawing is not so much about talent and a lot about practice, patience and learning a method. In this class you will learn a method. You will also learn how to see and think like an artist, how to translate the real world to paper and how to draw from photographs. You will learn about materials to purchase so you can draw at home.

Also, drawing is the first step to learning how to paint, so if you’ve ever wanted to learn to paint, learn to draw.

Register here: paintedskycenter.com/event

Music Department

Lots of requests for guitar and piano lessons. Our music department is looking for those who are interested in teaching. If you, or somebody that you know, is interested in becoming a paid instructor for Painted Sky, please reach out to our Music Department Lead Leanna at 541-620-2718.

Music Department Needs

Call Leanna at 541-620-2718 if you can help out the Music Department with a donation or by participating on the Music Department Committee.

Performing Arts Department

Join the Performing Arts Department. Stay tuned for information on our next project. If you want to get involved in performing arts or joining the Performing Arts Department Committee please contact Alicia Griffin at 801-623-1132.

Adult Theater

Are you interested in taking the lead on starting our Adult Community Theater? Reach out! There’s an audience and performers waiting for you. Contact our Performing Arts Department Lead Alicia Griffin at 801-623-1132.

Open House DisplayYouth Department

Our young artists are gearing up for the open house. They’ve been working really hard on their projects (while still having fun, of course) and are excited to share them with you! Join us March, 18 5:30-7:30pm.

Spring Quarter Classes

Click the link below to sign up for Spring Quarter Arts After School or Friday Art Club. Be sure to join the waitlist if classes are full. If we have enough students on the waitlist we will open up another class.

Click here for Youth Programming: paintedskycenter.com/Youth-department

Artist of the Month for Arts After School

The Arts After School Artist of the Month for the month of February is Vivienne Klusmier, who created a self portrait.

Artist of the Month for Friday Art Club

The Artist of the Month for the month of February is Esterlyn Harper, who also created a self portrait.

Ceramics Department

We are also looking for Ceramics Teachers! Do you have experience that you would like to share with others? Reach out through our Teacher Class Submission form on our website, call the office or email us if you are interested.

Education Department

How arts connect with healthy communities, from the Desk of Painted Sky’s Education Director Didgette McCracken: Click to read about Creating Healthy Communities through Cross-sector Collaboration. This whitepaper frames the value of the arts and culture for advancing health and well-being in communities.

Movement and Wellness Department

Tumbling Classes

Tumbling classes are full. Laurel is looking for an assistant for tumbling classes. This position could lead to becoming a full-time instructor. Applicants need to be either able to do tumbling (rolls, cartwheels, headstands, etc.), or be willing to learn with the kids. Please contact Laurel Coombs at kimstkdjohnday@gmail.com to apply.

Taekwondo Classes

Taekwondo is open to more students. The class has now opened in Prairie City as well as John Day. There are classes for ages 3 and up. Taekwondo is fabulous for all-round health benefits, mental, social and physical. Contact Laurel Coombs to join.

Volunteer Opportunities

Do you have an interest Arts and Culture? We have volunteer and paid opportunities:

Committee members (music, theater, ceramics, fiber, photography, visual arts, youth, movement and wellness, events, memberships, budget, fundraising)

Youth teachers

Mural Artists

Music teachers

Theater directors

Gallery coordinators

Volunteer coordinators

Event coordinator

Not sure where you fit in? Let’s meet up!

Donations we can use:

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Ceramics supplies and tools

Musical instruments

Please call us during our office hours or email us to let us know if you are able to help at 541-575-1335 or email to painteskycenter@gmail.com. Our office hours are 9am-12pm Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays. The office is located at 118 S Washington Street, Canyon City, Oregon.

paintedskycenter.com