Boston-based Neave Trio to Perform at High Desert Middle School

High Desert Chamber Music’s 12th season, presented by Mission Building, continues on December 6 with a performance by Neave Trio at Bend Church. While in Bend, the group will visit and perform at High Desert Middle School, followed by a Q&A session with students.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Neave Trio to the HDCM Concert Series this season,” said Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “They were so well received last year, and I am looking forward to including the group in our Educational Outreach offerings this year.”

Since forming in 2010, Neave Trio (Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; Eri Nakamura, piano) has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances. WQXR explains, “‘Neave’ is a Gaelic name meaning ‘bright’ and ‘radiant,’ both of which certainly apply to this trio’s music making.” The Boston Musical Intelligencer included Neave in its “Best of 2014” and “Best of 2016” roundups, claiming, “their unanimity, communication, variety of touch and expressive sensibility rate first tier.”

HDCM Educational Outreach efforts include school visits by their guest performers to inspire local music students and introduce them to the world of professional classical music. This is a rare opportunity for students to interact with renowned musicians in an informal setting. These events are offered at no cost to the students, teachers or schools involved.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend at 961 NW Brooks St.

For further information, call 541.306.3988 or email to info@highdesertchambermusic.com.

