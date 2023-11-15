Central Oregon Mastersingers Brings the Musical Dramatization of Dickens’ Christmas Carol to the Tower Theatre Stage

(Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman)

A modernized musical version of the Charles Dickens classic tale, A Christmas Carol, will weave traditional carols with new music as performed by the Central Oregon Mastersingers and COCC’s Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman during their annual Holiday event at Bend’s Tower Theatre, December 9 and 10.

Two-time Grammy nominee and American Prize winner Benedict Sheehan produced this innovative storytelling of Dickens’ classic that only debuted last year in Portland, Phoenix and London.

The two shows are slated for the Tower Theatre on Saturday, December 9 at 7pm and Sunday, December 10 at 2pm. Tickets are available online from the Tower Theatre at towertheatre.org. For more information please contact the Box Office at 541-317-0700, info@towerTheatre.org or visit the Mastersingers website at centraloregonmastersingers.org .

Mastersingers conductor Christian Clark was quickly sold on the piece and said the choir “is really put to the test, as they are required to emulate bells, musical instruments, and of course, ghosts! Compared to previous holiday concert programs, the music of A Christmas Carol is not necessarily more difficult, however, the entire work is a cappella. There are no instruments and no piano accompaniment…it’s just the choir!”

“In addition to the exhilarating story, told masterfully by COCC Theatre and Communication Chair Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman, and the movie-like soundscapes, there are several new arrangements of carols that are absolutely stunning,” Clark continued. “We’ve all heard Silent Night a hundred times, but not like this!”

Caroling, Bend Parade & Holiday Music throughout December

In addition to its traditional holiday concert, Mastersingers will share the holiday spirit throughout the Central Oregon community. Besides the Tower Theatre performances, the singers will carol at Old Mill District, plus participate in the following:

Saturday, December 2 at 12pm — Bend Christmas Parade

Wednesday, December 13 at 12pm — sing at Downtown Bend Library

Friday, December 15 at 7pm — Messiah sing-along, Nativity Lutheran Church, Bend

Saturday, December 16 at 3pm — Messiah sing-along, Sunriver Christian Fellowship

COCC’s Linford-Foreman, Former Mastersingers’ Member, to Narrate

Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman (cocc.edu/home/faculty-profiles/lilli-ann-linford-foreman.aspx) has been teaching, directing, and performing in Central Oregon for the past 35 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, a master of fine arts degree from Penn State University, and is a graduate of the Advanced Training Conservatory program at the American Conservatory Theatre (ACT) in San Francisco. Following a brief career as an itinerant actor/singer and radio announcer, Lilli Ann accepted a faculty position at Central Oregon Community College where she led the theatre program from 1987 until it was cut in 2003, directing more than 30 productions. She is currently the chair of Fine Arts and Communication, while also teaching communication and acting classes.

In addition to her day job as an educator, Lilli Ann has put her training to good use as both performer and director. Locally, she has directed and emceed various performing arts fundraisers, as well as narrating several concerts for the Mastersingers, including Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream with the Sunriver Music Festival. She developed, directed and narrated the touring show Federico Garcia Lorca: Lament Like A River combining poetry with traditional flamenco guitar and dance. As one of the original members of the Mastersingers, Lilli Ann is delighted to be performing with them once again!

