Broadway Rocks Cancer Concert to Feature Favorite Broadway Stars

(L-R: Shoshana Bean, Joey Taranto, Nick Adams, Adam Kaplan, Carrie St. Louis, Tommy Bracco | Photos Courtesy of Summit Medical Group Foundation)

Proceeds to Benefit Summit Medical Group Foundation’s Patient-in-Need Fund

Shining stars from the Great White Way will take the stage for an inspiring evening of holiday classics at the Tower Theatre in Bend on Tuesday, December 3. Proceeds from the Summit Medical Group Foundation (SMGF) Broadway Rocks Cancer concert will benefit SMGF’s Patient-in-Need Fund (part of the Foundation’s Comfort Care Project), which provides need-based grants to help Summit Medical Group Oregon cancer patients and their families with critical, non-medical expenses. The evening will be hosted by Tommy Bracco (of CBS Big Brother Competition, Pretty Woman and Newsies).

“The Broadway community is an incredible intersection of talent and passion,” says Joey Taranto from Broadway’s Kinky Boots, who will be performing at the event. “When those qualities are focused into any project, it is nothing short of brilliant, and that’s exactly what Broadway Rocks Cancer will be. This is a night of electric performances by singers who understand the importance of taking care of our communities. We have all been affected by cancer in some way. I certainly have. Summit Medical Group Foundation’s Patient-in-Need program does beautiful work in bringing ease to families and friends during their time of need. I’m proud to support them. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

While having outstanding medical treatment is vital to any cancer patient, elements that lie outside of surgery, radiation or chemotherapy are often overlooked. The Summit Medical Group Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, established the Cancer Comfort Project to provide physical and emotional relief throughout treatment to patients at Summit Medical Group Oregon who are literally fighting the battle of their lives. “Cancer doesn’t fight fair,” says Joe Finocchiaro, executive director of the Foundation. “Not only does it cause incredible physical and emotional burdens for the patients undergoing treatment and their families, it can also cause financial strain. The Foundation created the Patient-in-Need Fund to provide one-time grants that help patients and families with critical, non-medical expenses such as groceries, rent and utilities, easing anxiety and allowing them to focus on what’s most important – getting healthy.”

Performers include Nick Adams (Falsettos, Priscilla Queen of the Desert & La Cage Aux Folles), Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked & Hairspray), Tommy Bracco (CBS Big Brother Competition, Pretty Woman & Newsies), Brittany Campbell (Hamilton, The Civil War & A Christmas Carol), Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, On A Clear Day & Legally Blonde), Morgan James (Motown, Godspell & The Addams Family), Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale, Kinky Boots & Newsies), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked & Rock of Ages), Candace Quarrels (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon), Constantine Rousouli (Ghost, Wicked & Hairspray), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots, Spider-Man & Rock of Ages) and more.

Individual tickets for Broadway Rocks Cancer are $30 for children 12 and under, $50 general admission and $100 for VIP admission (includes premium seating and post-concert VIP Reception). Tickets may be purchased at smg-foundation.org/event/bend. The show begins at 7pm.

smg-foundation.org/donate • smg-foundation.org/how-we-help/the-comfort-project • 908-277-8788