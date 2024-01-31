COCC Raises Curtains on Theater-themed Art Exhibition

(Magic Circle Theatre: Ephemera 1987-2003 is on display at COCC from February 7 to March 8 | Photo courtesy of COCC)

An extensive collection of costumes, masks, posters, videos and other theater memorabilia that represent more than 30 years of Central Oregon Community College (COCC) plays and musicals, are the focus of Magic Circle Theatre: Ephemera 1987-2003, an art exhibition being held at the college from February 7 to March 8 in the Pinckney Gallery.

A reception is planned for Wednesday, February 7, from 4:30-6:30pm, to include an informal artist talk at 5:30pm. Gallery hours are 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and by arrangement. The gallery will be open until 8pm for Bend’s First Friday Art Walk on March 1.

Until its closure in 2003, COCC’s Magic Circle Theatre produced live performances for more than 30 years at the college, with past theater director Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman, now chair of COCC’s fine arts and communication department, at the helm of nearly 50 of those plays and musicals between 1987 and 2003.

“Ephemera features custom-made costumes from many of these shows, including brass and leather armor crafted for ‘The Greeks’ by students and staff, along with masks by artist-educator Debra Fisher,” said Linford-Foreman, a Stanford-trained actor and Bend community theater director. Other items include programs, posters, videos, music and photographs.

For more information, contact Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman, chair of COCC’s fine arts and communication department, at 541-383-7532 or lforeman@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

