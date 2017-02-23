Cascade School of Music Offers Spring Adult Classes

Cascade School of Music announces its 2017 Spring Adult Class Schedule and open registration. Expanded class offerings include four new classes with over 11 Adult classes available in all. Class selections range from the beginning level through advanced. Complete class descriptions, schedules, admission requirements and tuition rates are available on the school’s website, www.cascadeschoolofmusic.org.

Music for Film is a fun introduction into the history of cinematic soundtracks. The class will start from the beginnings of Silent Era music, and hear the progression of film music until present day. Students will learn how composers put music to picture, and how they produce and record Hollywood soundtracks. At the end, the class will create a small soundtrack as a class. Instructor: Chris Thomas.

Beyond Notes is a class designed to provide students with a lifetime of tools to overcome plateaus in their playing and to give a new perspective on music. The ideas presented can be applied to practice with focus, and achieve more from time spent behind your instrument. Instructor: Aaron J. Pugh.

Adult Cello Ensemble will work on harmony and passing of melodies in a no-stress atmosphere where students can just play and have some fun. This relaxing and welcoming class aims to make your week a little brighter. Instructor: Chris Thomas.

Songwriting for the Beginning Songwriter class created by David Miller outlines the basics of song structures, teaches song writing in various styles and shares strategies to move through writer’s block. The class is designed to provide a relaxed, enjoyable experience for students who have some sort of musical or lyrical ability such as poetry, basic skills on an instrument or the ability to sing. Instructor: David Miller.

Introductory class options include a ladies singing class, a violin/fiddle class and beginning guitar. Enrichment and Ensemble classes include the Cascade Pops Orchestra, Jazz Vocal Solos, Harp Ensemble and Drum Rudiments.

Cascade School of Music, founded in 2002 and the only organization of its type in Central Oregon, provides quality music education to nearly 500 students of all ages and abilities through group instrumental instruction, private lessons and ensemble opportunities.

Trish Allehoff, interim director

541-382-6866

trisha@cascadeschoolofmusic.org

200 NW Pacific Park, Bend