Sisters Folk Festival Announces Livestream Access for Close To Home 2 Concerts September 11-13

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) announces livestream access for their upcoming sold-out multi-day concert offerings on September 11-13, Close To Home 2. SFF is planning three days of live music over the traditional festival weekend, September 11, 12 and 13, with regional West Coast artists on the lineup. These unique, outdoor live concerts will implement state-recommended guidelines for large gatherings during COVID-19, with strict limits on attendance. Performing artists include: Judith Hill, John Craigie, Thunderstorm Artis, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms, Kristen Grainger & True North, The Parnells and the Jenner Fox Band.

The three-day concert event quickly sold out, and the decision to offer a high-quality livestream production was initiated, with sponsorship support from the Sisters Chamber of Commerce. While SFF has offered free livestreams on two other occasions since the March 2020 outbreak of COVID, this will be the first ticketed broadcast. Video production will be provided by Alpine Internet with audio mixing by Grange Recorders, both Sisters-based businesses.

SFF Executive Director Crista Munro says, “Both Close To Home concerts that we’ve done this year sold out very quickly, so we know there’s a pent up demand for live music right now. We also know that there are a lot of people who feel very connected to the Sisters Folk Festival all over the country — and world — that can’t be here in person, and it was important to us that we create an opportunity to include them too.”

Concerts on Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12, start at 5pm and end at 10pm. The music on Sunday, September 13, will run from 12-5pm. Livestream ticket buyers will have the opportunity to watch or re-watch at their leisure through September 30.

cth2livestream.eventbrite.com • sistersfolkfestival.org