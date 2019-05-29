Cascade School of Music’s Crescendo Bendo Student Showcase June 1 at Tower Theatre

Crescendo Bendo Student Showcase, featuring Cascade School of Music’s performance ensembles plus Rising Star and Fortissimo winners, culminates a remarkable year of musical growth. Come enjoy fantastic performances from impressive rock, jazz, and Irish bands, cello, percussion and vocal ensembles, along with soloists on piano, harp, guitar and more, all comprised of student performers with an amazing future.

Executive Director Robert Lambeth says, “Our annual Crescendo Bendo Student Showcase is a favorite time of year for our school as we celebrate all the hard work our students, parents, and faculty have worked on together in support of our talented young musicians. We invite our community to join us for this celebration.”

Performers include: Awesome After School Orchestra; World Choir for Girls and the Women’s Vocal Ensemble; pianists Kyla Guerrero, Alyssa Seerley, Ellie Smithey, Emily Gerber, Brady McHugh; clarinetist Olivia Tranby; harpist Zoe Johnson; violinists James Humphrey, Thomas & Lydia Richards; guitarists Cohen Trachsel, Zachary Sherer, Quinn Raynak; cellist Kaleo Kronberg, Kayla Eisler; Celli Belli Cello Ensemble; Leaves of Luck Irish Band; vocalists Carly Cooper, Haley Jo Shaw, Shayli Vaughan, Reese Campbell; Cascade Jazz Band; Academy Blue Percussion Ensemble and rock bands Fearsome, Chilly Thursdays and Anything But Vanilla.

Performers are students of Cascade School of Music faculty Matt Gwinup, Ginny Hollon, Meagan Iverson, Meshem Jackson, Randy McRill, Michael Scott, Brenda Simmons, Julian Simmons, Rebecca Smith, Cullie Treichler, Hillary Van Gelder, Nathan Wegner, Eliza Zandonatti and Adam Zukaitis.

Crescendo Bendo Student Showcase at the Tower Theatre is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required; donations are accepted at the door in support of Cascade School of Music’s tuition assistance program and performance ensembles program.

ccschoolofmusic.org