Central Oregon Mastersingers Presents Classical Treasures – Choral Gems of the Classical Era

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Mastersingers)

A concert of classical choral music featuring the Central Oregon Mastersingers and chamber ensemble. Works by Durante, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, and Rossini.

The Central Oregon Mastersingers will perform a rich selection of classical choral treasures by Haydn, Mozart, Durante, Rossini, Beethoven and Schubert. Concerts are on April 21st and 22nd at Nativity Lutheran Church.

The program begins with the exuberant Magnificat in Bb by Francesco Durante. Sometimes attributed to his pupil Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, this is one of the most recognized pieces of eighteenth-century Italian sacred music. We follow with a “mixed mass,” integrating movements from two masses by Haydn and Mozart. Scored for small orchestra and mixed chorus, the combination of works and expressive singing has appeal for all audiences. Will you be able to tell which movements are by Mozart and which by Haydn? Come test your classical music skills!

Moving further into the Classical Period, the choir will sing two wildly contrasting pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven: the cheerful and vivacious Hallelujah, from Christ on the Mount of Olives, and the serene but sorrowful Elegischer Gesang. The latter features chorus and string ensemble.

The program concludes with German songs by Franz Schubert and Italian pieces by Gioachino Rossini, including a rarely performed opera chorus. And you don’t want to miss our “mystery” selections, featuring famous instrumental pieces arranged for a cappella voices!

Artistic Director Christian Clark

Under the superb direction of choral conductor Christian Clark, the Mastersingers continue their legacy of fine choral performances. Christian is an accomplished musician dedicating his talent and time to continuing to support, develop and enhance fine arts in Bend.

In addition to directing the Mastersingers, Clark serves as Choir Director at Nativity Lutheran Church and is a founding member of Central Oregon’s premier vocal chamber ensemble, Bend Camerata. Christian is also a member of the Sunriver Music Festival Board of Trustees, and serves on the faculty at Central Oregon Community College. Having recently conducted the Cascade Chorale in performances of Faure’s Requiem and Vaughan Williams’ Five Mystical Songs, he will teach the spring term beginning in early April.

Central Oregon Mastersingers

Now in their thirteenth season, Central Oregon Mastersingers comprise many of the area’s finest

singers who share a common passion for the best in choral music. Their repertoire spans musical

eras (12th to 21st centuries) and styles, from catchy arrangements of popular music to major

masterworks for chorus and orchestra. Over 150 singers have participated in the choir since its

inception, and the group has collaborated with numerous ensembles and performers including the

Sunriver Music Festival, Cascade Chorale, Central Oregon Symphony, Youth Choir of Central

Oregon, Bells of Sunriver, Eugene Vocal Arts Ensemble plus several of the area’s finest jazz

musicians.

Dates/Times – Saturday, April 21 at 7:30 PM – and – Sunday, April 22 at 3:00 PM

Location – Nativity Lutheran Church; 60850 Brosterhous Road, Bend, OR 97702

Tickets – $20 general admission (students free with ID). Purchase at the door or online at:

https://www.centraloregonmastersingers.org/tickets.html