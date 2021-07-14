High Desert Chamber Music Summer Soirées Begin This Week

(Aviara Trio | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is putting a spin on our popular Music & Friends events and will be presenting a series of small outdoor concerts at private residences around town this summer.

These intimate, interactive performances will be held outdoors in beautiful Central Oregon settings. As is customary, our Music & Friends events include a one set performance (no intermission), light hors d’oeuvres and wine.

Our first events will take place at locations in Broken Top, Sunrise Village and North Rim between July 14 and July 16, and feature a return of the popular AVIARA TRIO. This exciting ensemble has made an indelible impression on the musical landscape of Southern California for the past decade several appearances in the HDCM Concert Series. Members of the trio have been Grand Prize Winners in the Coleman National Chamber Music Competition, Finalists in the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition and Concert Artist’s Guild Auditions, winners of the D’angelo International Piano Competition, and the La Jolla Young Artists Competition.

As a small nonprofit, all proceeds will support our recovery from the economic hardship of COVID, enable us to bring high quality chamber music to Bend, and support our efforts to provide Educational Outreach programming at no cost to local students, teachers or schools in Central Oregon.

These events are limited capacity, so please be sure to make a reservation! We hope you can join us for our return to presenting high quality live classical chamber music in Central Oregon. It’s time to Come Hear the Music!

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its thirteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com