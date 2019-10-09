Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild Hosting Annual Show

(Photo | Pexels)

COMAG, the Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild, presents the Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild Annual Show on Saturday and Sunday, October 19-20. COMAG includes a diverse group of metal artists. This show will feature a wide range of styles and techniques including jewelry designers, gem stone cutters, sculpture artists and blacksmiths.

The event will take place in the Historic Liberty Theater located at 849 NW Wall Street, Bend. Show times are 11am to 9pm on Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sunday.

During the show, COMAG will give away two $100 gift certificates to be used toward the winner’s choice of artists’ work during the event. The drawings will be at 7pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday.

The show is a celebration of the love of metal, a place for metal smiths to come together and show their work. It is part of a 20-year history of a group of metals smiths who collaborate to work and learn from each other in Central Oregon. It’s free to attend, and open to the public.

comag.us • 458-206-3040