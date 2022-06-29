Painted Sky Center for the Arts Receives Oregon Community Summer Grant

Juniper Arts Council Receives $180,367 Oregon Community Summer Grant for Painted Sky Center for the Arts

Juniper Arts Council has received the Oregon Community Summer Grant for $180,367 through the Oregon Association of Service Districts (OAESD) to fund Painted Sky Center for the Arts (PSCA) summer programming.

Painted Sky Center for the Arts is a project of Juniper Arts Council, a nonprofit organization serving Grant County. PSCA offers arts education, workshops and exhibit opportunities and currently offers the following arts classes: visual arts (i.e. painting, drawing, fiber), theater productions, literary arts classes, after-school arts programming, youth summer programs, ceramics and classes in traditional leatherworking.

The Oregon Community Summer Grant will be used for PSCA summer programming that includes middle school/high school enrichment events (movies, yoga and crafts in the park), daily elementary arts and cultural instruction, early learners’ art events and outdoor enrichment events. Summer programming will be held with a World Tour’ theme to bring a fun, festive, cultural element to the programming.

Daily elementary arts and cultural education instruction is planned from June 27 through August 19 from 8am-5pm, Monday through Friday (excluding the week of July 4 and holidays). High school enrichment activities include movies, yoga and crafts in the park.

With the Oregon Community Summer Grant, PSCA will offer more programming with an increase in daily duration, dates, times and students. Grant funding will provide wages to staff, community outreach/marketing, supplies and food for youth. These funds will allow PSCA to expand programming exponentially. The 2022 programming is intended to serve approximately 450 area youth.

The Oregon Association of Education Service Districts (OAESD) is focused on addressing the opportunity gap in K-12 education by reducing socioeconomic, geographic and racial inequities in youth success. Funded by the State of Oregon, OAESD is awarding $48 million for school-aged children to participate in community-based learning, enrichment and recreation programs offered through nonprofits and public agencies across the state during summer 2022.

For more information on PSCA summer programming or how you can support our community efforts, please visit paintedskycenter.com or call 541-575-1335.

