Central Oregon Writers Guild Announces 2020 Writing Contest

The Central Oregon Writers Guild will begin accepting submissions for its 2020 Writing Contest on January 1.

Submissions are open to Oregon residents in the following categories: Adult (19 & over) — Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry and Children’s Literature; and Youth (18 & under) — Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, and Children’s Literature.

Prizes: $50 — First-place winners in all categories.

$25 — Second-place winners in all categories.

First- and second-place winners will read their winning pieces at the COWG Winners Showcase event in Bend on October 10, 2020.

Central Oregon Writers Guild’s mission is to provide Central Oregon area writers a forum for mutual support and education through meetings, annual events and workshops. Our goal is to advance growth and success for individual writers of all genres and skill levels. Founded in 2002, the Guild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, run entirely by volunteers.

We welcome your participation at any level — the more participation, the more programs and activities the Guild can offer.

For more information and submissions, email to centraloregonwritersguild@gmail.com.

centraloregonwritersguild.com