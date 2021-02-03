Sunriver Art Fair Invites Artists to Apply for 2021 Event 

The Sunriver Art Fair is planning the return of a live event in the Village at Sunriver and calling for artist applications for the fair, which will take place on August 13-15.

New in 2021, the fair has been expanded to include the opportunity to set up a virtual store on Eventeny.com, an online platform on which artists can set up a shop that includes products for sale, videos, music and other ways to promote their art. The virtual online dates are August 13 to September 26. Should COVID restrictions not allow an in-person event, the online fair option will still be available.

Both events are juried and applications should be submitted on zapplication.com. March 15 is the last date for artists to apply for both the live fair and online event. The Sunriver Art Fair is set in the beautiful Village at Sunriver, an outdoor shopping and entertainment venue that provides a dramatic gallery for artists to display and sell their art. The Art fair coincides with the annual Sunriver Music Festival, a major event that draws many visitors who are interested in the arts. The fair strongly supports visiting artists with advertising and amenities to ensure a successful experience. Some comments from previous artists:

“You provide a wonderful venue and are the ultimate hosts!”

“You provide such an amazing experience for the artists.”

“This is one of my favorite shows to do!”

Sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC), all proceeds from fair applications and booth fees help support nonprofits in south Deschutes County. Since 2000, the SRWC has awarded over $700,000 in grants to organizations that support the arts and education and provide assistance to vulnerable families. To learn more about exhibiting at the fair, visit sunriverartfair.com and click on “Info for Artists.” For additional information visit: facebook.com/SunriverArtFair.

Email: srartistcontact@gmail.com

Phone: Lee Haroun, 541-598-7785 or Joke Noordwijk, 503-704-5979.

sunriverartfair.com