Christmas Season in Redmond to Include Several Festive Events

The Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB invites you to celebrate the holiday season with a host of delightful family friendly events, all set in Redmond’s colorfully decorated downtown.

Join in the fun with the Starlight Parade, meet Santa at the Community Tree Lighting, shop the Holiday Village Market, experience the joy of giving with the Giving Tree, stroll the Downtown Holiday Open House and admire the delectable creativity at the Gingerbread House Contest. Every weekend from Thanksgiving through Christmas, downtown Redmond will entice you with fun holiday festivities, all situated in Redmond’s charming downtown corridor.

Below is a summary of Redmond holiday events taking place this year.

Holiday Village Market

Friday-Saturday, November 29-30; Saturdays, December 7 & 14 • 11am to 5pm

at Centennial Park, Redmond

Come stroll the vendors at the festive Holiday Village Market in Centennial Park and enjoy the ambiance of this charming from old-world-styled kiosks all centered around the Redmond Christmas tree. Discover the ideal gifts and something for that hard-to-buy person on your list as you visit with local vendors selling their wonderful arts, crafts and artisan goods.

The Giving Tree

Beginning Friday, November 1, at Green Plow Coffee Roasters, The Vault Tap House, Ka Nui Salon, Redmond Athletic Club and Just Cut Juice Bar in Redmond.

Beginning on Friday, November 1, the community has an opportunity to help make Christmas a little brighter for Redmond/Terrebonne-area children and teens by picking a tag (or multiple tags) from one of the many Giving Tree locations in Redmond. The Redmond Chamber of Commerce offers this long-standing tradition, and with your help, approximately 300 children will have a brighter holiday season. Gifts for the Giving Tree are due by Monday, December 16. For more information contact the Redmond Chamber of Commerce at 541-923-5191.

Santa’s Mailbox

Friday, November 29-Tuesday, December 24 outside Green Plow Coffee Roasters in Redmond.

Santa’s Mailbox, a connection to the North Pole for children wishing to pass along their wish lists to jolly old St. Nick, will again be placed outside of Green Plow Coffee Roasters (436 SW Sixth St.) in downtown Redmond — near the base of Redmond’s archway. Letters will be accepted from Friday, November 29 through Christmas Eve. The Redmond Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the Santa’s Mailbox program, will collect the letters — some of which may be published in the Redmond Spokesman and on Facebook. All letters will be posted on the Redmond Chamber’s Facebook site. For more information, contact the Redmond Chamber of Commerce at 541-923-5191.

Redmond Starlight Christmas Parade/Community Tree Lighting

Saturday, November 30, 5pm in Downtown Redmond.

The Chamber announces the theme of this year’s Redmond Chamber Starlight Parade is All I Want for Christmas! This theme comes from the classic book The Night Before Christmas.

The Starlight Parade is free to enter and will take place, Saturday, November 30 (the Saturday AFTER Thanksgiving) at 5pm, in downtown Redmond on Sixth St., from Dogwood to Forest. Following the parade, Redmond’s community Christmas tree lighting ceremony, sponsored by Mazatlán Mexican Restaurant, will take place at Centennial Park. The evening will include food, drink and music.

Downtown Redmond Charm Stroll, Hygiene Drive and Visit Santa Claus

Saturday, December 14, 12-4pm in Downtown Redmond.

Downtown Redmond businesses will be abuzz with the holiday spirit, offering refreshments, music, special events and a downtown Charm Stroll on Saturday, December 14, 12-4pm. Among the many holiday adventures, kids young and old can visit and get their pictures taken with Santa at Green Plow Coffee Roaster located at 436 SW Sixth St. The Charm Stroll, organized by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce with the Redmond Downtown Association, once again are working with the Girl Scouts to collect hygiene items and cash donations for homeless people in the Redmond area. To participate in the Charm Stroll, we are asking individuals to bring hygiene, beauty or personal donations such as socks, shampoos, gloves, toiletries or cash donations, to Love Bird Yoga (418 SW Sixth St.). These donations will be delivered by Girl Scout unit 68 to the Dessert Song Community Church Hygiene drive. Each participant will then receive a Charm Stroll passport that lists all participating merchants. After collecting charms, folks can bring them to David Haffey Fine Jewelry or Every Bloom’n Thing on Sixth St. to have the charms placed on bracelets for $10. For more information, contact the Redmond Chamber at 541-923-5191.

Gingerbread House Contest

Saturday, December 14 at various Downtown Redmond businesses.

The Redmond Downtown Association, with the help of the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB, invite you to participate in the sixth annual Gingerbread House Contest. Back by popular demand, this fun and festive contest is meant for families, businesses and kids of all ages. It is a wonderful tradition for families everywhere, and a great way for you to showcase your creativity, humor and love for the Christmas season.

The contest is open to the public, with entries displayed in various businesses in and around downtown Redmond. This year the categories are elementary, middle and high school classroom group, individuals, adult, children, family and professional/business.

Redmond Ice Skating Rink

Starting Friday, November 22 through February 2020 at the Downtown Redmond Plaza, across from Centennial Park.

Strap on a pair of ice skates and start a new winter tradition this season at the Redmond Ice Skating Rink, once again set in the Downtown Redmond Plaza on Seventh St. across from Centennial Park. Thanks to the City of Redmond and the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District (RAPRD), people of all ages and levels can enjoy this traditional winter activity throughout the winter season, weather permitting. For additional information, contact the rink at 541-977-7841, or the RAPRD office at 541-548-7275.

