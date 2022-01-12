Actors & Play Ideas Needed

Cascades Theatrical Company needs your help!

We are approaching our 44th year and would love to hear what play or musical you would like to see in our 2022-2023 Season!

To submit a play for our next Season, attend CTC’S “PITCH DAY” or submit online!

“Pitch Day”

A day for you to “pitch” us your favorite plays! What would you like to see for our 2022-2023 season?

Come join the fun!

January 29, 10am-2pm

Cascades Theatre

cascadestheatrical.org

Submission Online

What show would you like to see? We are dedicated to bringing a variety of shows — comedies, dramas, mysteries — to our stage. Your opinion matters to us!

Hit the button below to our website and fill out the play selection form. Please fill out as much information as you can! Thank you!

Submit a Show

Auditions!

Audition Info

Online Class

More Info

cascadestheatrical.org