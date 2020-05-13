City Invites Students to Submit Artwork for Redmond Skate Park Mural Contest

(Photo | Courtesy of City of Redmond)

The Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) announces the Redmond Skate Park as the next location for a student art project. The committee invites youth artists who reside within the Redmond School District boundary to submit concepts for a mural(s) in the Skate Park. “Movement” is the theme for contest artwork. Student submissions will be accepted until May 29. The winning concept(s) will work with artists in residence, Tracy Thille and Kris Cranston, to bring their design to life once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“What a great way to get the community involved and share our love of art,” states artist Tracy Thille. “I look forward to seeing all the creative ideas and inspirations developed by our student artists.”

RCAPP has collaborated with local students and schools on many public art projects since the committee’s inception in 2006; including the tunnel between Sam Johnson Park and American Legion Park, painted electrical boxes throughout Redmond, custom tiles installed at Centennial Park and the Yew Avenue round-a-bout sculpture. The volunteer committee works to produce at least one student art project annually.

STUDENT MURAL CONTEST

To Enter

Artist must be a student, 18 years of age or under Artist must reside within the Redmond School District Designs must be horizontal in orientation at least 8.5 by 11 in size Artists may submit up to three designs for consideration. All entry forms must be submitted by Friday, May 29, 2020

Guidelines

The art must reflect a theme that is suitable for public display at the Redmond Skate Park site. The art must be suitable for park visitors of all ages. Use of profanity, nudity, drugs or alcohol, political statements, violence or graffiti-style elements in the art is prohibited. Art should be colorful. Markers, crayons, colored pencils, stencils or other paint formats are acceptable. No logos or advertisements. The artwork must be original in concept and not violate U.S. copyright laws.

Submit Artwork

Submit art online to: jaclyn.abslag@ci.redmond.or.us with a subject line “Student Mural Contest” or mail entries to: Redmond City Hall, Attn: Jackie Abslag — Student Mural Contest, 411 SW Seventh Street, Redmond, OR 97756. Please include artist name, age, school and contact information with artwork.

If you have any additional questions regarding the mural contest, please visit redmondoregon.gov/artcontest or contact Jackie Abslag by phone at 541-923-7763, or email at Jaclyn.Abslag@redmondoregon.gov.

redmondoregon.gov