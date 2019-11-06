COCC Announces Upcoming November Events

(Left: Lulu Garcia-Navarro. Right: Blue Flamez | Photos courtesy of COCC)

November holds many events through Central Oregon Community College (COCC) including NPR host to speak, the Annual Turkey Trot, WWII Code Talker film, Native Flute concerts and Warm Springs Rapper performance.

NPR HOST TO DISCUSS GLOBAL PERCEPTIONS OF U.S. IN COCC SCHOLAR TALK

Lulu Garcia-Navarro, the host of NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday and a former foreign correspondent, will discuss America–A Global Perspective as part of the Central Oregon Community College Foundation’s Visiting Scholar Program at 7pm, on Monday, November 18, at the Tower Theatre in Bend. Tickets are $15; visit towertheatre.org.

Garcia-Navarro, who spent years living abroad as an NPR foreign correspondent in places like the Middle East and Latin America — areas heavily impacted by U.S. foreign policy — will share her insights on how the rest of the world views the United States, contrasted with the U.S.’s own global perceptions. The journalist will share examples from her years of field reporting and her current role as host of NPR’s Sunday program. Garcia-Navarro is the recipient of many journalism awards, including two Peabody Awards, an Overseas Press Club Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award.

For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Foundation’s Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu.

COCC TURKEY TROT A RUNNING FUNDRAISER

Fast or slow, it’s all gravy during COCC’s 20th annual Turkey Trot, a three-mile run/walk, that begins at 10am on Saturday, November 16, at the COCC track. Free to students, this event is $10 for all other entrants and includes a T-shirt, food and prizes. Day-of-race registration will take place in the Mazama Gym from 9-9:45am. All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation which provides financial assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs. For information, or to request an entry form, contact Joshua Motenko, assistant director of club and intramural sports, at 541-383-7794.

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH EVENTS:

For more details on these events, contact Michelle Cary at 541-318-3782.

FILM AT COCC IS TRIBUTE TO NAVAJO CODE TALKERS OF WWII

A free screening of a documentary titled Navajo Code Talkers of World War II is showing at COCC’ Bend and Madras campuses.

Wednesday, November 13 | 5:30-7pm, Community Room, Madras campus. Light dinner provided.

Thursday, November 14 |4-5:30pm, Boyle 155, Bend campus. Light snack provided.

NATIVE FLUTE CONCERTS AT COCC

An evening of free Native flute music performed by accomplished musician Clem Picard, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Monday, November 18 | 6-7pm, Community Room, Madras campus. Light dinner provided.

Tuesday, November 19 | 6-7pm, Wille Hall, Bend campus.

AWARD-WINNING NATIVE RAPPER BLUE FLAMEZ TO PERFORM AT COCC

Scott Kalama, better known as Blue Flamez, will perform rap and share some of his hip-hop videos at COCC’ Wille Hall from 6-7pm on Friday, November 22. The winner of 2016’s Native American Music Award for Best Music Video, for his video titled Rez Life, Kalama is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. This event is free and open to the public.

cocc.edu